GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The (Complicated) U.S. - China Relationship

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 15, 2024 at 1:02 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Premieres Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

How stable is the U.S.-China relationship? Are we adversaries? Frenemies? Toxic codependents? Where do the world's biggest economies and strongest militaries agree and where are they still miles apart? GZERO sits down with U.S. Ambassador Nick Burns.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The (Complicated) U.S.-China Relationship

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

