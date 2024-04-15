Premieres Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

How stable is the U.S.-China relationship? Are we adversaries? Frenemies? Toxic codependents? Where do the world's biggest economies and strongest militaries agree and where are they still miles apart? GZERO sits down with U.S. Ambassador Nick Burns.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The (Complicated) U.S.-China Relationship

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television