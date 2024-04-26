Premieres Monday, April 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Fred Rogers Postcards, ca. 1968

On this episode, we head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron for treasures that include Fred Rogers postcards, ca. 1968, a 1966 Milton Glaser-signed Bob Dylan poster, and a Tiffany Studios special order tulip lamp, ca. 1915. One find is $150,000 to $375,000.

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Lark E. Mason Jr. (left) appraises a Japanese Cloisonné jar, ca. 1900, in Akron, OH. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Richard Cervantes (left) appraises an Early 18th C. Japanese gilt-wood buddha, in Akron, Ohio. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW l PBS on Facebook / Instagram

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation Kaitlin Schinnick (left) appraises a diamond and platinum bracelet, in Akron, Ohio. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.