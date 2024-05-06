Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The American Pops Orchestra, in partnership with PBS, presents “How Great Thou Art, A Sacred Celebration,” a concert held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at National United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C., that features performances across classical, contemporary, Motown, and country genres. Bringing together renowned solo vocalists, a 25-piece ensemble of The American Pops Orchestra, and a robust combined choir from community groups and churches in the Washington, D.C. area, this concert represents the vast fellowship that is united through sacred pieces.

Preview: How Great Thou Art, A Sacred Celebration

Featuring upbeat ensemble numbers, breathtaking ballads, and brand-new arrangements, “How Great Thou Art, A Sacred Celebration” includes performances from the Godmother of Soul, R&B singer and actress Patti LaBelle (“Lady Marmalade”); Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth (“Schmigadoon,” “Wicked”); Grammy Award-winning singer Sandi Patty (“Another Time...Another Place”); Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman (Metropolitan Opera); celebrated artists Tyler Hughes, Haselden Ciaccio, and Stephanie Duckworth (The Empty Bottle Trio); and Founder and Music Director of The American Pops Orchestra, Luke Frazier (“Wicked in Concert,” “United in Song”).

Daniel Schwartz Photography / PBS Kristin Chenoweth performing alongside The American Pops Orchestra in Washington, D.C.

“Since a very early age, some of the music that has inspired me the most is from being raised in the church,” said Patti LaBelle. “That music created a foundation for my love of singing. And I have never lost that love and passion for this music. No matter your religion or beliefs, sacred music has the power to inspire, uplift, motivate and comfort us. I am so grateful to share some of this inspiring music with you alongside my dear friends Kristin Chenoweth and Sandi Patty. I hope you will join us for this very special evening!”

Daniel Schwartz Photography / PBS Patti LaBelle performing with the American Pops Orchestra at National United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C.

“It’s always an honor and a musical joy to work with The American Pops,” said Sandi Patty. “Not only do we get to make great music together this evening, but we get to share the beautiful sacred songs of my faith.”

Daniel Schwartz Photography / PBS Will Liverman performing with The American Pops Orchestra at National United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C.

Performances include:



“Lord's Side” - Patti LaBelle

“Precious Memories” - Sandi Patty

“Will The Circle Be Unbroken” - The Empty Bottle Trio

“Joyful, Joyful” - Kristin Chenoweth

“Lord God Of Abraham” - Will Liverman

“Bogoroditse Devotional” - The American Pops Orchestra

“Let There Be Peace On Earth” - Sandi Patty

“Because He Lives” - Kristin Chenoweth

“You Are My Friend” - Patti LaBelle

“Prayer Of Saint Francis” - Kristin Chenoweth

“In The In Between” - Sandi Patty

“Walk Around Heaven” - Patti LaBelle

“How Great Thou Art” - Kristin Chenoweth And Sandi Patti

Daniel Schwartz Photography / PBS Patti LaBelle performing with the American Pops Orchestra at National United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C.

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream this concert now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.