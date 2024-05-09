COOK'S COUNTRY: Biscuits and Chicken

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Friday, May 17 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

Lawman Johnson makes host Julia Collin Davison tall and tender Butter and Lard Biscuits, and Toni Tipton-Martin addresses the debate between lard and shortening.

Chantal Lambeth / Chantal Lambeth Tall and tender Butter and Lard Biscuits

Equipment expert Adam Ried weighs the benefits of full-sized and mini food processors.

ATK: The Best Food Processors

Bryan Roof visits Asheville, North Carolina, and shares his version of Mimosa Fried Chicken with host Bridget Lancaster.

Elle Simone / Elle Simone Mimosa Fried Chicken

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

