CROSSING SOUTH: Cerro Prieto Volcano and Museo Del Valle

New Season Premiere Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, May 25 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Explore the awe-inspiring Cerro Prieto volcano with Aldo Gutierrez from Adixion Tours, unraveling its mysteries and the captivating artwork adorning its peak.

Host Jorge Meraz looks over the Cerro Prieto Volcano with Aldo Gutierrez as he learns about this interesting geology to the south of Mexicali, Baja California.

Then, venture into the charming Old West-style restaurant, Museo del Valle, smack dab in the middle of Mexicali. We get to meet Ezequiel Benitez who is the mastermind behind it all.

Host Jorge Meraz acting like a cowboy as he walks through the Museo del Valle Old West Town, Mexicali, Baja Mexico.

Season 13 Overview: With 8 new episodes coming to KPBS TV and the PBS App starting May 23, join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

Seasons 1 - 10 are available to stream with the PBS App!

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 13 Preview

