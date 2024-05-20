CROSSING SOUTH: Cerro Prieto Volcano and Museo Del Valle
New Season Premiere Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, May 25 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2
Explore the awe-inspiring Cerro Prieto volcano with Aldo Gutierrez from Adixion Tours, unraveling its mysteries and the captivating artwork adorning its peak.
Then, venture into the charming Old West-style restaurant, Museo del Valle, smack dab in the middle of Mexicali. We get to meet Ezequiel Benitez who is the mastermind behind it all.
Season 13 Overview: With 8 new episodes coming to KPBS TV and the PBS App starting May 23, join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.
Seasons 1 - 10 are available to stream with the PBS App!
Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.