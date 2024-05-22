ICONIC AMERICA: OUR SYMBOLS AND STORIES WITH DAVID RUBENSTEIN: The Cowboy

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

The cowboy is the quintessential American — fiercely independent, brave, and laconic. On this episode, we examine the myths and realities of this archetype, which remains as potent as ever in the 21st century.

1 of 9 Michael Grauer is an expert of cowboy history, who serves as Curator at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. Courtesy of Show of Force 2 of 9 Chase Williams runs his family’s ranch, the Williams Ranch. Courtesy of Show of Force 3 of 9 Wendell Hearn is the manager of Cowboys of Color Rodeo, an organization founded by his father Cleo Hearn. Courtesy of Show of Force 4 of 9 Lori O’Harver is a rodeo journalist and founded the Bronc Riding Nation. Lori O’Harver is a rodeo journalist and founded the Bronc Riding Nation. 5 of 9 David Rubenstein, learns about rodeo with journalist Lori O’Harver. Courtesy of Show of Force 6 of 9 Dr. Diana Vela is the Executive Director at the National Cowgirl Museum. Courtesy of Show of Force 7 of 9 Derrick Begay is a champion Navajo roping header. Courtesy of Show of Force 8 of 9 Jason King is the Chair of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, New York University. Courtesy of Show of Force 9 of 9 Riders prepare for a rodeo in Cody, Wyoming. Courtesy of Show of Force

About the Series: In this new eight-episode documentary series, David Rubenstein explores America’s 400-year history through a close examination of iconic national symbols: indelible artifacts, places, and archetypes. Each episode tells the story of an American symbol to reveal its origins, significance and the arc of its resonance.

Episode subjects include the Hollywood Sign, Fenway Park, American cowboys, Gadsden Flag (“Don’t Tread On Me”), American Bald Eagle, Stone Mountain, Statue of Liberty, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Rubenstein invites historical experts and community members to examine myriad ways the American public engages with these subjects.

Rubenstein’s quest for a deeper understanding of these symbols takes him on a journey to an array of regions and communities, from Boston to San Francisco and New York to Oklahoma City. He conducts interviews with historians and history makers from the worlds of sports, politics, entertainment, and academia, including David “Big Papi” Ortiz (former Red Sox player) and Lake Iolani Stevens (Women’s Ranch Bronc Champion); Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC) and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL); Sylvester Stallone (actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker) and Melissa Rivers (writer, host, and producer); Hasan Kwame Jeffries (associate professor of history at The Ohio State University) and Michael Boulware Moore (former chief executive officer of the International African American Museum).

Credits: A production of Show of Force, DMR Productions, and WETA Washington, D.C. David M. Rubenstein is the host and executive producer. Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre, Joshua Bennett and Sam Pollard are executive producers for Show of Force. John F. Wilson is executive producer for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Christopher Ullman is producer for DMR Productions. Jonathan Scheinberg, Prisca Pointdujour, Sam Lacroix, Alexandra Nikolchev, Sally Rosenthal, Matthew Horovitz, Lizzie Mulvey and Ken Levis are producers for Show of Force. Kate Kelly is producer for WETA. Rick Van Meter is supervising producer. Allison Hanna is archival producer. Gary Lionelli is composer of the original score.