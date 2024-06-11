Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Tiny Desert Community, Cadillac Ambassador, Local Landmark

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 11, 2024 at 3:42 PM PDT
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO.
Courtesy of Ken Kramer
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO.

Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, June 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we see how a tiny desert community, once the playground of the rich and famous, is now creating new history. We remember our city’s Cadillac Ambassador of the 1950s and the very unusual car he drove. We go climbing into a local landmark that very few people ever see from the inside. Plus a quiz “About San Diego,” things sent in by viewers, and much more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 94 - June 1, 2024

KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

All past episodes are available to All past episodes are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is on Facebook

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News