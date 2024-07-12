PBS News Special: Republican National Convention
Monday, July 15 - Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App
Follow the live special coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, co-anchored by NEWS HOUR's Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett.
Related News: 'Most We Ever Spent In A City': What The Largest Delegation Plans To Do In Milwaukee For RNC
Related News: What Does An RNC Delegate Do While In Milwaukee?
Related News: House passes bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote, fanning a GOP election-year talking point
Advertisement