PBS News Special: Republican National Convention

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 12, 2024 at 10:09 AM PDT
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.
Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.

Monday, July 15 - Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Follow the live special coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, co-anchored by NEWS HOUR's Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett.

More News