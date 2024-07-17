Premieres Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Saturday, July 20 at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, July 22 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we meet the head of a group of overlanders with custom vehicles exploring the world. Learn about their adventures, vehicle customization, and more.

CROSSING SOUTH: Overlanding and Seafood

Then, discover a hidden gem of a seafood joint on San Felipe's main street called "Caguamas," where the stack of seafood on a plate is a true work of art.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz learns the story behind the Caguamas Seafood restaurant on the main San Felipe boulevard, Mexico.

Season 13 Overview: With 8 new episodes coming to KPBS TV and the PBS App starting May 23, join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

Seasons 1 - 10 are available to stream with the PBS App!

Centurion5 Productions Aerial view showing an overlanding vehicle making its way through the Baja terrain, Mexico.

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.