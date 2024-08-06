Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: History Mysteries at Snapdragon Stadium & Ramona Grasslands County Preserve

By Jennifer Robinson
Published August 6, 2024 at 3:50 PM PDT
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Download the free PBS app + Encores Sunday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Watch the episode before the broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

This episode features History Mysteries at Snapdragon Stadium explained; a walk through the Ramona Grasslands County Preserve; a quiz “About San Diego” and much more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 96

KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
