KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: History Mysteries at Snapdragon Stadium & Ramona Grasslands County Preserve

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Download the free PBS app + Encores Sunday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Watch the episode before the broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

This episode features History Mysteries at Snapdragon Stadium explained; a walk through the Ramona Grasslands County Preserve; a quiz “About San Diego” and much more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 96

KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Watch the best of KPBS and PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.