GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Can the UN Lead on AI?

With ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the climate crisis, and the growing power (and existential risk) of AI, there’s much to discuss at this year’s UN General Assembly. Can the UN adapt for the future? And what role will technology have in bridging the global equality gap or driving us further apart? Ian Bremmer's exclusive interview with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

