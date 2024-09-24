Premieres Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app + Encore Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Celebrate the recipients of the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries, including designer Carolina Herrera, Beautyblender creator Rea Ann Silva, and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

Hispanic Heritage Awards: Luis Roberto Clemente Receives Hispanic Heritage Award on Father’s Behalf

“We are privileged to once again partner with PBS, Nationwide, the Kennedy Center, and all of our sponsors to celebrate and share the Latino community’s accomplishments, cultural pride and great promise not just in the theatre but with the entire country and beyond through the broadcast,” said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “The PBS broadcast will ensure our inspiring stories will be heard and seen broadly and foment a greater understanding and appreciation of the Latino community – past, present, and future.”

Sneak Peek of Morat at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards!

The HHAs, supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions, were established by The White House in 1988 to commemorate the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month in America and broadcast on PBS. The Awards are commonly known as “America’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.”

Sneak Peek of Cimafunk at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards!

Watch On Your Schedule: "37th Hispanic Heritage Awards" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

The "36th Hispanic Heritage Awards" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Sneak Peek of Nathy Peluso at HHAs!

The Hispanic Heritage Awards serve as a launch of HHF’s year-round mission, focused on education, workforce, social impact, and culture through the lens of leadership. HHF is a national nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org and follow the Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok. Listen to the HHF podcast Fritanga on your favorite streaming service and HHF YouTube channel.