Fridays at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS app

Jeffrey Goldberg is the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, Oct. 11:

The Final Stretch and Senate State of Play :

With less than a month to go until Election Day, and early voting underway in all but a handful of states, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are targeting key voters who are critical to winning the White House. The former President has rallies scheduled in blue states, while some Democrats are sounding the alarm that the Vice President’s popularity may have plateaued. And another high stakes battle takes center stage this week, as both parties wrestle for control of the Senate, with recent polling showing that Republicans seem to have the advantage.

Joining guest moderator and political correspondent at PBS News Hour, Lisa Desjardins, to discuss this and more:



Jeff Mason, White House Correspondent, Reuters

Jessica Taylor, Senate and Governors Editor, The Cook Political Report

Saleha Mohsin, Senior Washington Correspondent, Bloomberg

Ashley Parker, Senior National Political Correspondent, The Washington Post

Past episodes of WASHINGTON WEEK are available to stream with the PBS app. If you miss the program or want to hear it a second time, download the podcast and listen to both the show and the Webcast Extra.

Don’t forget you can follow WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X to keep up with daily developments.