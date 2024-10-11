CITIZEN NATION (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Tuesdays, Oct. 15 - Nov. 5, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Saturdays Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from Noon to 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

This four-part documentary series is an inspiring coming-of-age story that follows teenagers from across the U.S. with diverse personal and political backgrounds as they come together to compete in the nation's premier civics competition, “We the People.”

CITIZEN NATION: Extended Preview

The series shadows high school students over ten months across eight states as they grapple with critical questions about democracy. As the students rise through regional and state competitions, responding to judges’ challenges in the style of Congressional hearings, they reveal their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and politics, and wrestle with what it means to be a citizen today. Along the way, this new generation discovers what it means to show up, be civil and tackle some big issues straight on. The series culminates in a championship showdown in the nation’s capital.

Singeli Agnew/Retro Report / PBS Mike Thomas, the We the People teacher at Sheridan High School in Sheridan, Wyo., smiled from behind his patriotically decorated laptop. (Sheridan, Wyoming)

“This was an amazing opportunity to capture a portrait of daily life of teenagers all across the country,” said Kyra Darnton, Executive Producer of Retro Report’s CITIZEN NATION. “Our journalists were embedded in their lives for months, and that gave us the opportunity to understand the issues they are confronting today and how they are thinking about the future.”

Mariam Dwedar/Retro Report / PBS Rohini Mudinur and Avery Redmond, students at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond, Va., anxiously awaited the results at a We the People competition. (Leesburg, Va.)

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Chasing Victory” Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Oct. 26 at Noon on KPBS 2 - The premiere episode introduces contestants as they begin the school year. Two teams from Wyoming embody the state’s independent spirit. A Las Vegas team includes students whose families are recent immigrants from Nigeria, Thailand, and the Philippines. Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond, VA, is the defending national champion and the team to beat.

CITIZEN NATION: Chasing Victory Episode 1

Episode 2: “In the Fray” Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The pressure heats up. One contestant from Virginia becomes eligible to vote in an election where his father, the coach of a rival team, is a candidate. Students on a West Virginia team confront fallout from poverty and opioid addiction in their community yet remain steadfast in their hope of attending college. A Las Vegas team must overcome grief and persevere after a deadly shooting rampage at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

CITIZEN NATION Episode 2 Preview

Episode 3: “The Hustle” Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Nov. 2 at Noon on KPBS 2 - Stakes are high as teams across the country prepare for their state competitions; only the winning teams will advance to Washington, D.C. Balancing deeply personal challenges, and tricky team dynamics, star students from Wyoming, Nevada, and Virginia push themselves to the limits. A strong new contender emerges from Wauwatosa, WI – If the team can survive a competition derailed by a blizzard.

Episode 4: “Agree to Disagree” Premieres Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The series wraps up at a thrilling championship showdown in the heart of Washington, D.C. Finalists are firing on all cylinders, giddy and nervous and dressed to the nines as they prepare to be challenged by contest judges. A winner is crowned.

Watch On Your Schedule: CITIZEN NATION will be be available to stream with the PBS app.

Derek Knowles/Retro Report / PBS Medals and plaques awaited the winners of Nevada's We the People state championship. (Reno, Nev.)

Credits: A Retro Report Production. The Series Creator is Bret Sigler. The Director is Singeli Agnew. The Supervising Producer is Veronika Adaskova. Executive Producers are Kyra Darnton and Christopher Buck. Executive in charge for PBS is Margaret Ebrahim.