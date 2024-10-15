LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe (New!)

Premieres Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Former San Diego Padre Tim Flannery trades the baseball diamond for the concert stage to perform a night of bluegrass, country, and rock with his band The Lunatic Fringe.

Song List:

1) "Arkansas Line"

2) "Last Man Standing"

3) "River of Time"

4) "This Kind of Love"

5) "Hillbilly Rain"

6) "Memory of Old Magazine"

7) "Don't let The Devil"

8) "Waiting On A Miracle"

9) "Spanish Town"

10) "I Still Believe In You"

11) "Last of My Kind"

12) "Is The Restless Kind"

13) "Hickory Wind"

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of The Belly Up in Solana Beach and KPBS is excited to present a brand-new season of concerts recorded live at the club. LIVE AT THE BELLY UP Season 9 launches with five new episodes featuring all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home. This season we feature Jack Tempchin, Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe, Aviator Stash, The Charities, and Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, who all showcase a wide variety of musical styles from Americana to Rock, Soul, Salsa and more.

About the Venue: San Diego has long been known as a hotbed of great musical talent. What's more, San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great local bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.

Instagram / Facebook

About Production Team: A co-production between The Belly Up and Tim Powell. The Belly Up opened in Solana Beach, California, in 1974 with only a couple of mics and no stage. Over the years it became a frequent stop for legends like John Lee Hooker, Etta James, and BB King. Tim Powell is an internationally recognized, Emmy award-winning filmmaker, and professor at the SDSU School of Television Theatre and Film. He produces the concert series LIVE AT THE BELLY UP working with his advanced students as his crew.