The Rolling Stones celebrated their golden anniversary in 2012 and 2013 by embarking on the 50 & Counting Tour, a 30-show itinerary for North America and Europe. On Dec. 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the New York area.

The Rolling Stones: GRRR Live! Preview

Featuring guest spots from The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, and Mick Taylor, the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.

Getty Images / WireImage The Rolling Stones perform with The Black Keys at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.

The set list featured “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Paint It Black,” “Gimme Shelter” (with Lady Gaga), “Honky Tonk Women,” “Tumbling Dice” (with Bruce Springsteen), “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Brown Sugar,” and so many more.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage / WireImage Bruce Springsteen and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.

