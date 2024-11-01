Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: A Bold Brunch

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:05 PM PDT
Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Test cook Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster decadent Brunch Burgers, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares how burgers made it onto the brunch menu. Tasting expert Jack Bishop shares our recommended cooking sprays, and test cook Lawman Johnson makes luxurious Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins.

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 17, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison and Toni Tipton-Martin, along with test cooks Morgan Bolling, Carmen Dongo, Lawman Johnson, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, and Bryan Roof cook regional specialties from across the U.S., including North Carolina barbecue pork, Philadelphia tomato pie, Alabama orange rolls, and more. Season 17 includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

