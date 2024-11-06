Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Extraordinary Finds 3

Published November 6, 2024
Behind the scenes as expert Allan Katz discusses his 2004 appraisal of an 1876 Harley and Carll jug. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Extraordinary Finds 3” airs Monday, November 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Behind the scenes as expert Allan Katz discusses his 2004 appraisal of an 1876 Harley and Carll jug.

Premieres Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Extraordinary Finds 3 Sneak-Peek Preview

Revisit some remarkable finds whose stories didn't stop even after we yelled cut! ANTIQUES ROADSHOW reveals what happened with some intriguing treasures through all-new interviews with fan-favorite appraisers, standout guests, and more.

Expert Kevin Zavian (left) and guest (right) discuss the 2018 appraisal of a red diamond ring, ca 1920. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Extraordinary Finds 3” airs Monday, November 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Expert Kevin Zavian (left) and guest (right) discuss the 2018 appraisal of a red diamond ring, ca 1920.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Expert Devon Eastland discusses her 2022 appraisal of a 1655 Shakespeare King Lear 3rd Quarto Edition. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Extraordinary Finds 3” airs Monday, November 11 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Expert Devon Eastland discusses her 2022 appraisal of a 1655 Shakespeare King Lear 3rd Quarto Edition.

