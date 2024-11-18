Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In November 2022, singer, songwriter and guitarist Charley Crockett played his first-ever show at the fabled Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, before a 2,500-strong sellout crowd. Crockett and his ace band The Blue Drifters pulled from Crockett’s deep catalog — 12 albums and counting, including “The Man from Waco,” “Cowboy Candy,” “Just Like Honey,” “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” and more.

Charley Crockett: Live from the Ryman

The set list also included the George Jones song “Between My House and Town,” Jerry Reed’s “I Feel for You,” T-Bone Walker’s “Travelin’ Blues,” and Townes Van Zandt’s “Tecumseh Valley.”

Eric Ahlgrim / PBS Charley Crockett performs his first-ever show at the Ryman Auditorium in November 2022.

Crockett began his music career busking on the streets of New Orleans, New York, and other cities, but after returning to Texas in 2015, he released his debut album, "A Stolen Jewel." Since then, he has released 11 more albums, with "Lil G.L.’s Blue Bonanza" peaking at number 11 on the U.S. Billboard Blues Albums chart and "The Man From Waco" breaking into the U.S. Billboard 200. In 2023, Crockett was nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the American Music Honors & Awards. Crockett will release his next album "$10 Cowboy" on April 26 via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers.

Eric Ahlgrim / PBS Charley Crockett performs his first-ever show at the Ryman Auditorium in November 2022.

This concert is available to stream now with KPBS Passport! KPBS Passport is a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

