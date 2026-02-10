THE KATE: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, singer/saxophonist Karl Denson fronts the Tiny Universe as if he is preaching the gospel—and the energy and spirit he brings to THE KATE stage is potent. With a reputation as one of the great live bands, Denson and Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams including “Dance Lesson No. 2”, “Something Sweet” “I’m Your Biggest Fan” and “Change my Way” and more.

About The Series: THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc. / APT Karl Denson leaves no doubt that a flute can certainly funk in episode 506 of THE KATE.

