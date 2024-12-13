Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

"The Earthshot Report" is a new, one-hour documentary that showcases the progress made in protecting and restoring the planet in 2024. The film which is introduced by HRH Prince William and hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham, dives deep into previous and current Earthshot Prize finalist stories, while examining the larger global picture to show how we are progressing towards a sustainable future.

The Earthshot Report Preview

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore our planet.

Earthshot Studios Ltd / PBS Carmen Hijosa holiding a pinatex leather trainer.

The Prize is centered around five ‘Earthshots,’: simple but aspirational goals to ensure our communities, oceans, and ecosystems can thrive together in harmony for generations to come:



1) Protect & Restore Nature

2) Clean Our Air

3) Revive Our Oceans

4) Build A Waste-free World

5) Fix Our Climate

Earthshot Studios Ltd / PBS Lumbi Muchui portrait at ROAM, Kenya, Product Lead | Mechatronics Engineering

"The Earthshot Report" brings a fresh, entertaining take on global good news stories, solutions and trends that show the progress the world is making towards a stable, thriving future. With the five Earthshots as its backbone, the program features interviews with current and former Earthshot Finalists and Winners from all over the world to tell their stories on how they are scaling up their innovative solutions and showcasing the collective impact they are having on the planet. The special also explores the game-changing breakthroughs of 2024 and looks forward to what we can do to play our part in restoring our planet for future generations.

Earthshot Studios Ltd / PBS Scientist, Julie Cler, demonstrating the seaweed gel film.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Earthshot Report" will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.