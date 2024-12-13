Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Earthshot Report

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:31 AM PST
Hannah Waddingham stood at the front of a boat with Gunfleet Wind Farm in the background.
Josh Tarr
/
PBS
Hannah Waddingham stood at the front of a boat with Gunfleet Wind Farm in the background.

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

"The Earthshot Report" is a new, one-hour documentary that showcases the progress made in protecting and restoring the planet in 2024. The film which is introduced by HRH Prince William and hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham, dives deep into previous and current Earthshot Prize finalist stories, while examining the larger global picture to show how we are progressing towards a sustainable future.

The Earthshot Report Preview

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore our planet.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Carmen Hijosa holiding a pinatex leather trainer.
Earthshot Studios Ltd
/
PBS
Carmen Hijosa holiding a pinatex leather trainer.

The Prize is centered around five ‘Earthshots,’: simple but aspirational goals to ensure our communities, oceans, and ecosystems can thrive together in harmony for generations to come:

  • 1) Protect & Restore Nature
  • 2) Clean Our Air
  • 3) Revive Our Oceans
  • 4) Build A Waste-free World
  • 5) Fix Our Climate
Lumbi Muchui portrait at ROAM, Kenya, Product Lead | Mechatronics Engineering
Earthshot Studios Ltd
/
PBS
Lumbi Muchui portrait at ROAM, Kenya, Product Lead | Mechatronics Engineering

"The Earthshot Report" brings a fresh, entertaining take on global good news stories, solutions and trends that show the progress the world is making towards a stable, thriving future. With the five Earthshots as its backbone, the program features interviews with current and former Earthshot Finalists and Winners from all over the world to tell their stories on how they are scaling up their innovative solutions and showcasing the collective impact they are having on the planet. The special also explores the game-changing breakthroughs of 2024 and looks forward to what we can do to play our part in restoring our planet for future generations.

Scientist, Julie Cler, demonstrating the seaweed gel film.
Earthshot Studios Ltd
/
PBS
Scientist, Julie Cler, demonstrating the seaweed gel film.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Earthshot Report" will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Interview with Alan Friedlander, an American marine ecologist and fisheries scientist focusing on protecting ocean habitats and incorporating traditional indigenous knowledge into contemporary conservation management.
Earthshot Studios Ltd
/
PBS
Interview with Alan Friedlander, an American marine ecologist and fisheries scientist focusing on protecting ocean habitats and incorporating traditional indigenous knowledge into contemporary conservation management.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News