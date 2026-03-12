Give Now
Economy

Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 1, 2023

By City News Service
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:25 PM PDT
A gas pump at a Shell gas station in San Diego, Calif. March 8, 2022.
KPBS Staff
A gas pump at a Shell gas station in San Diego, Calif. March 8, 2022.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Nov. 1, 2023, increasing 3.7 cents to $5.396.

The average price has risen 22 consecutive days, increasing 78.9 cents, including 4.2 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 50.2 cents more than one week ago, 80.5 cents higher than one month ago and 70.9 cents greater than one year ago.

Despite the recent increases, the average price is $1.039 less than the record $6.435 set on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose to its highest amount since May 25, 2024, increasing 2 cents to $3.598. It has risen 12 consecutive days, increasing 61.6 cents, including 3.9 cents on Wednesday.

The national average price is 34.7 cents more than one week ago, 65.4 cents higher than one month ago and 51.8 cents greater than one year ago. It is $1.418 less than the record $5.016 set on June 14, 2022.

