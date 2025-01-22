GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Welcome to the Jungle
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
The guardrails that have largely kept global peace since the WWII may finally be coming off. It's not only because Donald Trump is coming back to the White House, but he will speed up the process. Francis Fukuyama from Stanford University joins the show to break it all down.
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television