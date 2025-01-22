Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The guardrails that have largely kept global peace since the WWII may finally be coming off. It's not only because Donald Trump is coming back to the White House, but he will speed up the process. Francis Fukuyama from Stanford University joins the show to break it all down.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Welcome to the Jungle

