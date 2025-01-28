Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Trump 2.0 could mean big changes for Big Tech, affecting everything from AI development to what social media users see online. What's in store for 2025? On this episode, Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson discusses the intersection of technology, media and politics.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Big Tech's Big Future

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television