FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Family Recipes

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Sean Sherman Learns About A Tragic Past

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of celebrity chefs José Andrés and Sean Sherman, traveling from small-town Spain to Native American lands in the Dakotas to reveal his guests’ hidden connections to history—and to food.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: José Andrés Discovers His Ancestors Were Bakers

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

The guest roster for Season 11 includes actors Kristen Bell, Laurence Fishburne, Debra Messing, Michael Imperioli, Melanie Lynskey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lea Salonga, Amanda Seyfried, Dax Shepard, and Sharon Stone; celebrity chefs José Andrés and Sean Sherman; novelist Amy Tan; poet Rita Dove; historian Lonnie Bunch; talk show host Joy Behar; musician Rubén Blades; journalist Natalie Morales; and model Chrissy Teigen.

For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.