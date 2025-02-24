Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

U.S. President Trump shocked the world when he proposed a U.S. takeover of Gaza and a relocation of Gazans to neighboring countries. This week, a man with a direct stake in Gaza's future: Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour joins the show.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: President Trump’s Plan for Gaza

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

