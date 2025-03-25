FINDING YOUR ROOTS: The Brick Wall Falls

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps musician Dionne Warwick and actor Danielle Brooks break down barriers imposed by the slave system to learn the names of their ancestors who endured unimaginable ordeals—but emerged to forge families that thrived.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Dionne Warwick Explores the Roots of Her Singing Grandfather

About Season 10: In addition to exploring the family mysteries of three members of the viewing public, chosen for the series following a casting call, Season 10 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS dives into the ancestral backgrounds and stories of Valerie Bertinelli, Danielle Brooks, LeVar Burton, Ciara, Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham, Brendan Fraser, Sammy Hagar, Sunny Hostin, Tracy Morgan, Alanis Morissette and more.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Danielle Brooks Learns the Dollar Value of Her Ancestors

Watch On Your Schedule: Season 10 is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Join the Conversation + Share Stories: The public can explore and share their family histories via social media using the hashtag #FindingYourRoots on TikTok, and via Facebook.com/FindingYourRootsPBS and @HenryLouisGates, and on the series companion site, pbs.org/FindingYourRoots.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 10 Inside Look

Credits: A production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the writer, host, and executive producer. Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt are executive producers. John F. Wilson is the executive producer in charge for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer. Hannah Olson is the consulting producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is the supervising producer. Kevin Burke is the producer. Robert L. Yacyshyn is the line producer. Sabin Streeter and Krista Whetstone are directors.