ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:10 PM PDT
Christopher Barber (left) appraises a Paul Revere Jr. silver tablespoons, ca. 1796, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 2” airs Monday, March 31 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Premieres Monday, March 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + encore Wednesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 2

ROADSHOW strikes gold in Colorado with amazing finds including Paul Revere Jr. silver tablespoons, a 1942 DC Comics promotional Superman figurine and a 1974 Sam Gilliam June 5 acrylic painting. One is $125,000 to $150,000!

Arlie Sulka (left) appraises a Tiffany glass collection, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 2” airs Monday, March 31 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

