ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms - Hour 2
Premieres Monday, March 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + encore Wednesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
ROADSHOW strikes gold in Colorado with amazing finds including Paul Revere Jr. silver tablespoons, a 1942 DC Comics promotional Superman figurine and a 1974 Sam Gilliam June 5 acrylic painting. One is $125,000 to $150,000!
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.