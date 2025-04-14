GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Will Putin Make A Deal?
Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
President Trump has made it clear he wants a ceasefire in Ukraine. But so far, Moscow has shown no interest in meaningful compromise. What will it take to start piling pressure on Putin? And even if he makes a deal, can Kyiv trust him to honor it? Dmytro Kuleba, Former Foreign Minister, Ukraine joins the show.
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television