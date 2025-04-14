Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Will Putin Make A Deal?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 14, 2025 at 10:50 AM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

President Trump has made it clear he wants a ceasefire in Ukraine. But so far, Moscow has shown no interest in meaningful compromise. What will it take to start piling pressure on Putin? And even if he makes a deal, can Kyiv trust him to honor it? Dmytro Kuleba, Former Foreign Minister, Ukraine joins the show.

Will Trump pressure Putin for a Ukraine ceasefire? | Ian Bremmer Explains | GZERO World

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

TVTV Highlights
