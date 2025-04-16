CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: New Bistro Classics

Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and YouTube

On this episode, Christopher Kimball searches Paris for new spins on bistro classics, starting with a surprising take on French Onion Soup.

MILK STREET / APT French Onion Soup

Back at Milk Street, Rose Hattabaugh makes Oven-Baked Three-Layer Croque Monsieur Sandwiches, a fuss-free recipe that's doable on any night of the week.

MILK STREET / PBS Oven-Baked Three-Layer Croque Monsieur Sandwiches

Finally, Rosemary Gill prepares a modern twist on garlic bread: Garlic Toasts with Goat Cheese and Herb Salad.

New Bistro Classics | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 1

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Watch On Your Schedule: "New Bistro Classics" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.