ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo - Hour 3
Premieres Monday, April 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including George Patton's gold WWI trench watch, a 1949 Charles Loloma pot, and a 1944 Joseph Erlanger's Nobel Prize & diploma. One is valued at $150,000 to $200,000!
Watch On Your Schedule: "Maryland Zoo - Hour 3" will be available to stream with the PBS app.