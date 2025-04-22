Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo - Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:17 PM PDT
Jeff Cohen (right) appraises General Patton’s gold WWI trench watch, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 3” airs Monday, April 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Jeff Cohen (right) appraises General Patton’s gold WWI trench watch, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 3” airs Monday, April 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, April 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3

ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including George Patton's gold WWI trench watch, a 1949 Charles Loloma pot, and a 1944 Joseph Erlanger's Nobel Prize & diploma. One is valued at $150,000 to $200,000!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Ken Farmer (left) appraises a Shaker-signed box with note, ca. 1850, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 3” airs Monday, April 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Ken Farmer (left) appraises a Shaker-signed box with note, ca. 1850, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 3” airs Monday, April 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Maryland Zoo - Hour 3" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / X / TikTok

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News