Premieres Monday, April 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3

ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including George Patton's gold WWI trench watch, a 1949 Charles Loloma pot, and a 1944 Joseph Erlanger's Nobel Prize & diploma. One is valued at $150,000 to $200,000!

Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Ken Farmer (left) appraises a Shaker-signed box with note, ca. 1850, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 3” airs Monday, April 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Maryland Zoo - Hour 3" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

