CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Mexico's Riviera

Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and on YouTube

Christopher Kimball goes on a fishing trip off the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn the art of Mexican seafood. Back at Milk Street, he prepares Slow-Roasted Snapper with Chili and Lime.

Connie Miller / APT Mexican-Style Shrimp in Chili-Lime Sauce

Plus, Matt Card makes Mexican-Style Shrimp in Chili-Lime Sauce, Rosemary Gill gives a lesson on Chilis 101 and we visit Santiago Munoz at his tortilleria Maizajo to learn the secret to amazing heirloom tortillas.

Mexico's Riviera | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 2

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

MILK STREET / APT Rosemary Gill gives a lesson on Chilis 101

