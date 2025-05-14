GREAT PERFORMANCES: Girl from the North Country

Premieres Friday, May 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app

Written and directed by acclaimed playwright Conor McPherson, "Girl From the North Country" reimagines 20 legendary songs by Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before. This spiritually uplifting story is set in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1934, when a group of wanderers' lives intersect at a house full of music, life and hope.

"Like A Rolling Stone" from "Girl From The North Country"

Originally opening on Broadway to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, the production was forced to close just one week later, along with all other Broadway shows, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Re-opening on Broadway nineteen months later in October 2021, the show was recorded on Broadway with its original cast in April 2022.

Matthew Murphy / Thirteen Jeannette Bayardelle and the cast of "Girl from The North Country."

Nominated for seven 2022 Tony Awards including Best New Musical, among the classic Dylan songs woven into the narrative are "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming" and "Like a Rolling Stone."

Matthew Murphy / Thirteen Austin Scott and Kimber Elaybe Sprawl "Girl from The North Country."

Matthew Murphy / Thirteen Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders in "Girl from The North Country."

Credits: A production of Totally Theatre Productions and Gavin Kalin, directed for television by Tim Van Someren and produced by Tristan Baker, Charlie Parsons and Runaway Entertainment; Aaron Lustbader, Conor McPherson, Playing Field and Diana DiMenna are executive producers

Matthew Murphy / Thirteen Mare Winningham (left) and the cast of "Girl from The North Country."

