Brit Floyd: Pulse

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 17, 2025 at 2:15 PM PDT
Scott Page, performing at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 17, 2015, as a special guest of Brit Floyd.
1987atomheartbrother
/
Wikimedia Commons
Scott Page, performing at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 17, 2015, as a special guest of Brit Floyd.

Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS TV and June 22 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 (Not in the PBS app)

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2024 with PULSE, their biggest and most spectacular production to date, a celebration and faithful recreation of Pink Floyd's legendary final Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics.

Preview: Brit Floyd: The Pulse 2024

The show features classic tracks from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalogue of albums, including the "Dark Side of the Moon," "The Wall," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals," "The Division Bell," "Meddle" and much more.

Brit Floyd - Live at Red Rocks "Wish You Were Here" Side 1 of Album

Brit Floyd on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
