Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

As San Diegans respond to recent government actions through creative expression, KPBS arts reporter Julia Dixon Evans explores how protest art connects today’s movements to a long tradition of resistance.

Protest art draws from a powerful legacy of subversion and expression

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter/Host, The Finest
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published June 17, 2025 at 6:22 PM PDT

Art as protest takes many forms, from public art installations and underground zines to parody — all created to make sense of the world and share a message.

And then there are protest signs.

Arzu Ozkal, a professor of graphic design at San Diego State University, says protest signs are public, visual manifestations of real-time dissent.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Those signs, I see them as journal entries, almost. You have our secrets, our own personal narratives in pages of a journal. I feel like all those protest signs are creating this messy narrative for the power structures, who are being very careful about mediating one version of this story," Ozkal said. "Those are like doodles and little notes that we would take in our notebooks, in our sketchbooks, in our journals about what is going on. So those are all like journal pages of the United States right now. They're so personal. They're quick. They're witty, also serious. Everybody is an artist."

Karina Avila (center) holds an upside down American flag with the letters "SOS" on it at the "No Kings" Day protest in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025. "No Kings" Day is part of a nationwide demonstration against the policies of the Trump administration.
1 of 13
Karina Avila (center) holds an upside-down American flag with the letters "SOS" during the "No Kings" Day protest in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025. The demonstration was part of a nationwide protest against Trump administration policies.
Jacob Aere
San Diego resident Raul Brito holds a sign condemning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as thousands of people gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
2 of 13
San Diego resident Raul Brito holds a sign condemning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as protestors gather outside the County Administration Building in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
San Diego resident Pamela Fleming stands for a portrait ahead of a "No Kings" rally in downtown San Diego, California on June 14, 2025. A cancer survivor, Fleming said she was particularly appalled by the Trump administration's cuts to public health research. "My type of breast cancer was a death sentence, but because of funding from research, I'm here today," she said.
3 of 13
San Diego resident Pamela Fleming poses for a portrait before a "No Kings" rally in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025. A cancer survivor, Fleming said she was appalled by the Trump administration's cuts to public health research. "My type of breast cancer was a death sentence, but because of funding from research, I'm here today," she said.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Demonstrators gather outside the San Diego County Administration Building in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025. The protest — which organizers are calling "No Kings Day" — is one of several happening across the county and nationwide.
4 of 13
Demonstrators gather outside the San Diego County Administration Building during the "No Kings" Day protest in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025. The event was one of several held across the county.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS
Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
5 of 13
Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
6 of 13
Thousands march through downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025, to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and efforts to consolidate power.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Cardboard signs calling for the right to due process and denouncing billionaires like Elon Musk rest against a hedge in downtown San Diego, California during a protest against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
7 of 13
Cardboard signs calling for due process and denouncing billionaires like Elon Musk rest against a hedge during the "No Kings" protest in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
A protestor holds a sign demanding federal atuhorities "stop the kidnappings" as thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
8 of 13
A protestor holds a sign reading "Stop the kidnappings" during a march through downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025, opposing Trump administration's immigration policies.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Thousands of people gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
9 of 13
Thousands march through downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025, to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and efforts to consolidate power.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Thousands of people gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
10 of 13
Thousands march through downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025, to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and efforts to consolidate power.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Thousands of people march along the bay in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
11 of 13
Thousands march through downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025, to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and efforts to consolidate power.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Thousands of people arrive in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025.
12 of 13
Thousands march through downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025, to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and efforts to consolidate power.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Protesters march south on Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025. The protest — which organizers are calling "No Kings" Day is part of a nationwide movement to rally against President Donald Trump's policies.
13 of 13
Protesters march south on Harbor Drive during the "No Kings" Day protest in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025.
Jacob Aere

The issues may have changed, but the urgency to respond through art is nothing new. The origins of art as a profession — and as subversion — are deeply connected to systems of power.

"The money was with the church and with the power structures, the kings and queens and whatever. So they would pay the artists to promote their propaganda. And then we see other people who were opposed to these propagandas and use their own skills and their own art to create the subversive narrative," Ozkal said.

In the early 20th century, the Dada movement was known for its use of disruption, satire and collage — cutting and pasting found texts, photos and other printed material into art.

Ozkal said that the Dadaist collages ultimately led to the rise of underground publishing and zines as a cheap and accessible tool of expression, organization and disruption in the face of oppression or suppression of speech.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Zines are underground publishing, basically. So whenever we are not allowed to say what we want to say, humanity finds ways — subversive ways — to communicate. Because we have the urge to communicate, the need to communicate. We seek help, support. We want to build community," Ozkal said.

In history — and today — people create art to serve and challenge power.

San Diego artist Philip Brun Del Re used the familiar design of a "No Parking" sign to disrupt societal expectations and create a piece of subversive art.
Philip Brun Del Re
San Diego artist Philip Brun Del Re reimagines a familiar "No Parking" sign as a piece of subversive protest art.

Familiar imagery and design can inform protest art — like Tijuana artist Marcos Ramírez ERRE's "Toy-an-Horse Toy an Horse," a replica of a Trojan Horse installed at the United States-Mexico border. Or local artist Philip Brun Del Re's street signs, modified from "No Parking" to "No Kings." Installation and textile artist Michelle Monjoy draws on traditional media like embroidery to disrupt the familiar with political messages. Even flags or the emblematic red MAGA hat elicit a political message through visual design.

Embroidery by San Diego artist Michelle Monjoy reads "It's the guns and guns and guns ... and assault rifles too."
Michelle Montjoy
Embroidery by San Diego artist Michelle Monjoy reads: "It's the guns and guns and guns ... and assault rifles too."

Ozkal said art is not only an effective way to express opinions and dissent, but it's also a way for the public to process and understand the world around them — not just in visual mediums, but also music, literature and performance.

Arts & Culture
Tiny Desk local listening party: The Neighborhood Kids and Aleah Discavage
Julia Dixon Evans
Anthony Wallace

She pointed to local composer Joseph Waters' opera, "El Colibrí Mágico (The Magic Hummingbird)," about migrants crossing the border.

"You read about those incidents in the paper — monthly, daily. But seeing it in that (opera) form, I was crying most of the time. It was just powerful. So artists have a way to say the same thing in a way that it's so emotional and so powerful, and it just clicks differently," she said.

Artist Paola Villaseñor, known as Panca, posted a "rage doodle" on her social media shortly after the string of immigration raids in San Diego and Los Angeles, based on photographs circulating online.

On Saturday, local artist Cindy Zimmerman's "Mobile Monument" goes on view at the downtown library in an exhibit with the collective Feminist Image Group.

The sculptural installation displays and broadcasts 300 words removed from government websites earlier this year.

"Monuments are usually erected by city officials. They represent one way of history they see as truth. So it's brilliant that somebody else uses — that Cindy uses — this as a way to challenge that narrative," Ozkal said of the project.

Cindy Zimmerman's "Mobile Monument" is shown at the "No Kings" protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
Cindy Zimmerman's "Mobile Monument" is shown at the "No Kings" protest in downtown San Diego on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

It could take months or years before museums and traditional art spaces showcase more works responding to the current moment. Until then, there are always protest signs.

"Whenever there is repression, when there's cancellation of these voices, we will see people protesting, resisting, reacting, wanting to be present," Ozkal said.

Tags

Arts & Culture Visual ArtsMusicSan Diego
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
Got a question or tip for KPBS/Arts?

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News