Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Spice Kitchen

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT
Dukkah-Crusted Chicken Cutlets with Carrot-Cashew Salad
Connie Miller / MILK STREET TV
/
APT
Dukkah-Crusted Chicken Cutlets with Carrot-Cashew Salad

Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

On this episode, MILK STREET takes a deep dive into the spice cabinet! Rosemary Gill starts off with a lesson on Spice Blends 101.

Spice Blends
MILK STREET TV
/
APT
Spice Blends

Wes Martin uses an Egyptian seasoning to prepare Dukkah-Crusted Chicken Cutlets with Carrot-Cashew Salad.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Berbere-Spiced Red Lentils
Connie Miller / MILK STREET TV
/
APT
Berbere-Spiced Red Lentils

Christopher Kimball makes a pot of Berbere-Spiced Red Lentils, and Rosemary returns to whip up a tray of Butter Roasted Carrots with Za'atar and Pomegranate Molasses.

The Spice Kitchen | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 7

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Spice Kitchen" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Butter-Roasted Carrots with Za’atar and Pomegranate Molasses
MILK STREET TV
/
APT
Butter-Roasted Carrots with Za’atar and Pomegranate Molasses

Distributed by American Public TV

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News