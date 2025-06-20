CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Spice Kitchen

Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

On this episode, MILK STREET takes a deep dive into the spice cabinet! Rosemary Gill starts off with a lesson on Spice Blends 101.

MILK STREET TV / APT Spice Blends

Wes Martin uses an Egyptian seasoning to prepare Dukkah-Crusted Chicken Cutlets with Carrot-Cashew Salad.

Connie Miller / MILK STREET TV / APT Berbere-Spiced Red Lentils

Christopher Kimball makes a pot of Berbere-Spiced Red Lentils, and Rosemary returns to whip up a tray of Butter Roasted Carrots with Za'atar and Pomegranate Molasses.

The Spice Kitchen | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 7

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Spice Kitchen" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

MILK STREET TV / APT Butter-Roasted Carrots with Za’atar and Pomegranate Molasses

