Nurse-Midwives: Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 23, 2025 at 1:41 PM PDT
In "Nurse-Midwives: Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis," the work of nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners is literally reshaping the landscape of 21st-century maternal healthcare.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

With the help of the Community-based Nurse-Midwifery Education Program or CNEP, nurse-midwives and nurse-practitioners are making a difference in rural and underserved communities.

