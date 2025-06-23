Nurse-Midwives: Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis
In "Nurse-Midwives: Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis," the work of nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners is literally reshaping the landscape of 21st-century maternal healthcare.
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app
With the help of the Community-based Nurse-Midwifery Education Program or CNEP, nurse-midwives and nurse-practitioners are making a difference in rural and underserved communities.
Credits: Producer: Michael Breeding Media. Presenter The Kentucky Network (KET)