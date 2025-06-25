Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Shipyard in Alpine

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:24 PM PDT
Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

On this episode, we explore what appears to be shipyard in Alpine. The story of a downtown shootout in 1965 that changed history. The landmark Fisher's Opera House civil rights case and more!

About the Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. This series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

