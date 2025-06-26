Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Free Speech for Me, Not Thee

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 26, 2025 at 11:23 AM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Talk may be cheap, as the saying goes, but is it still free? It depends on what your politics are. On this week's show, we tackle the woke backlash, campus protests, and detained foreign students. It's free speech in Trump's America. Guest: Jeremy Peters, New York Times and Ilya Shapiro, Manhattan Institute.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Free speech for me, not thee

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

