Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 6 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Travel coast to coast to meet extraordinary artisans — including a cowboy bootmaker, a milliner who fashions hats to wear to the Kentucky Derby, and a jewelry artist inspired by Indigenous ancestry.

America Made With Love: Preview

Their passion, vision and creativity embody the essence of American ingenuity rooted in tradition.

Symbio Studios / PBS Phil Long and Philip Long in "America Made with Love"

"America Made with Love" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Symbio Studios / PBS Althea Cajero in AMERICA MADE WITH LOVE

About the MADE WITH LOVE series: Travel the world with the Emmy-winning series to meet gifted artisans—from hat makers to harp makers—who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.

Symbio Studios / PBS Steven Parker in "America Made with Love"

From Tipperary to Tuscany, the series showcases the landscapes and rich culture of each country and introduces the people who stay true to the artistry that shaped their lives, proudly passing their craft to the next generation.