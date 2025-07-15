Encore Tuesdays, July 15 - Sept. 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream with KPBS Passport!

Alex Ridley is a charismatic former Detective Inspector, who retired from the police after years of dedicated service having lost his wife and daughter in a devastating arson attack on their family home. In this thrilling crime series, Ridley has returned to the police force as a police consultant - joining forces with his former protégée DI Carol Farman, now at the helm of investigations.

RIDLEY: Preview: Season 2

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “A Sleeping Tiger, Part 1” Tuesday, July 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Ridley investigates a jewelry heist that turns into a murder case, working with an undercover source whose cover soon risks being compromised. Ridley checks out the manager of the jewelry company, thinking it could’ve been an inside job.

West Road Pictures / All3Media International / PBS A scene from RIDLEY Season 2 "A Sleeping Tiger (part 1)." Georgie Glenn as Dr Wendy Newstone and Bronagh Waugh as Carol Farman.

Episode 2: “A Sleeping Tiger, Part 2” Tuesday, July 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Ridley and Carol are close to cracking the murder of a local man. Their leads unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a wealthy businessman. The missing piece is held by an unlikely person with a closely guarded secret.

West Road Pictures / All3Media International / PBS A scene from RIDLEY Season 2 "A Sleeping Tiger (part 2)." John Henshaw as Frank Stanford and Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley.

Episode 3: “The Hollow Tree Part 1” Tuesday, July 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When a decomposed body is discovered deep in the woods, Ridley unearths a connection to a cold case. Ridley brings disgraced ex-copper Jean Dixon back to investigate. Jean’s personal life with new boyfriend Ross soon becomes compromised.

West Road Pictures / All3Media International / PBS A scene from RIDLEY Season 2 "The Hollow Tree (part 1)." Tareq Al-Jeddal as Jack Farman and oshua J Parker as Jordan.

Episode 4: “The Hollow Tree Part 2” Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Ridley’s investigation into the body found in a hollow tree leads him to suspect different men in the victim’s life. When another body is found murdered, with links to disgraced ex-copper Jean Dixon, the pressure builds to find the killer.

West Road Pictures / All3Media International / PBS A scene from RIDLEY Season 2 "The Hollow Tree (part 2)"

Episode 5: “Fool For Love Part 1” Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site. Ridley and the team investigate, bringing them into the murky world of the victim’s wealthy family who hold a closely guarded secret. Carol becomes worried about her son Jack.

Episode 6: “Fool For Love Part 2” Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover who shot Oliver in the hope of protecting Jack from becoming the team’s prime suspect. But things take a turn for the worse when Ridley finds the murder weapon hidden in a shocking location.

Episode 7: “The Memory Jar Part 1” Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - In the serene village of Colden Vale, the tranquility is shattered when Tara Dunning, a beloved local wife and mother, mysteriously vanishes. Ridley and Carol investigate and must locate her before it's too late, but a chilling discovery soon alters the course of their enquiry.

Episode 8: “The Memory Jar Part 2” Sept. 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Following the shocking discovery of a body in Colden Vale village, Ridley intensifies his efforts to unravel the mystery of what happened to missing wife and mother Tara Dunning. Along with Carol and the team, Ridley races against time to prevent further tragedies before it’s too late.

Watch On Your Schedule: RIDLEY: Seasons 1-2 are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

