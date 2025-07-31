Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Father James Martin has taken heat for his LGBTQ acceptance

By Rachel Martin
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:00 AM PDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: This show has been a place where I have been able to work through a lot of my own questions about religion, faith, and spirituality – but it comes in through the side door. Our deck of cards usually finds its way to reflection about death and meaning in an organic way.

With this week's guest, there's no side door. We're going right through the front door with Father James Martin. He's arguably one of the most famous Catholic priests in the country thanks to his appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Now he's the host of a new podcast called "The Spiritual Life with Father James Martin."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tags

ReligionNPR Top Stories
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, and a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News