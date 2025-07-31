GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Could China invade Taiwan?

Stream now with the PBS app + Watch Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, tensions are rising on the Taiwan Strait. China has been conducting near-daily military drills around the island—larger and more aggressive than ever before. How far can China push, and how long can Taiwan hold out, before conflict is inevitable?

Can Taiwan defend itself from Chinese invasion?

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

