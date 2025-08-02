Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Chicago & Friends: Live At 55

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:46 PM PST
Chicago and Friends: LIVE AT 55
© 2024 Fan Tracks Digital LLC
/
PBS
Chicago and Friends: LIVE AT 55

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Recorded this past November at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, “Chicago & Friends: Live At 55” was filmed on a custom-built LED stage set featuring newly produced 3D animated visuals with over 18 4k cameras. Performing their greatest hits, the band is joined by some very special guests, including guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, who pays tribute to the band’s original lead guitarist, Terry Kath. Other guests include Chris Daughtry, Robert Randolph, Robin Thicke, world-renowned a cappella quintet VoicePlay, Judith Hill, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. Produced by award-winning producer Barry Summers.

Chicago & Friends: Live at 55 Preview

To celebrate the 55th anniversary of their groundbreaking double-Platinum debut album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” the band plays songs from the album, including some never-before-performed songs. In addition to their biggest hits, the set also includes “unplugged” versions of some of Chicago’s classic tunes.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the multi-Grammy Award winning band Chicago has been hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” The legendary rock and roll band with horns came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard's Top 125 Artists of All Time.

Chris Daughtry performs at "Chicago and Friends: Live At 55"
© 2024 Fan Tracks Digital LLC
/
PBS
Chris Daughtry performs at "Chicago and Friends: Live At 55"

Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys and was previously inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. Chicago has 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive Number One albums, 11 #1 singles and five Gold singles, with a total of 48 Gold and Platinum awards.

The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Neil Donell on vocals, Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, and Eric Baines on bass and vocals.

Steve Vai - "Chicago and Friends: Live At 55"
Eddie Malluk/ AtlasIcons.com
/
www.Atlasicons.com
Steve Vai - "Chicago and Friends: Live At 55"

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Chicago and Friends: Live At 55
Todd Kaplan © 2024 Fan Tracks Digital LLC
/
PBS
Chicago and Friends: Live At 55

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News