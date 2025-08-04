Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:02 AM PDT
Emily D'Angelo as Jess and Kyle Miller as the Sensor in a scene from Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
The WNET Group
Emily D'Angelo as Jess and Kyle Miller as the Sensor in a scene from Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."

Now streaming through Aug. 8 on the PBS app!

Two-time Tony Award–winning composer Jeanine Tesori’s new opera, "Grounded" is commissioned by the Met and based on librettist George Brant’s play.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Grounded

Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo headlines in the tour-de-force role of Jess, a hot-shot fighter pilot whose unplanned pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating a Reaper drone halfway around the world.

Greer Grimsley (above) as the Commander and Emily D'Angelo as Jess in a scene from Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
The WNET Group
Greer Grimsley (above) as the Commander and Emily D'Angelo as Jess in a scene from Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."

As she adjusts to this new way of doing battle, she struggles under the pressure to be the perfect soldier, wife, and mother all at the same time.

Ben Bliss as Eric, Lucy LoBue as Sam, and Emily D'Angelo as Jess in Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
The WNET Group
Ben Bliss as Eric, Lucy LoBue as Sam, and Emily D'Angelo as Jess in Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, leading a cast that also features tenor Ben Bliss as the Wyoming rancher who sweeps Jess off her feet.

Emily D'Angelo as Jess and Kyle Miller as the Sensor in Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
The WNET Group
Emily D'Angelo as Jess and Kyle Miller as the Sensor in Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Grounded" Now streaming through Aug. 8 with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Ben Bliss as Eric and Emily D'Angelo as Jess in Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
The WNET Group
Ben Bliss as Eric and Emily D'Angelo as Jess in Jeanine Tesori's "Grounded."

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

