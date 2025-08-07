Premieres Wednesdays, Sept. 10 - Oct. 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Thursdays, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. + Sept. 18 and 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sundays, Sept 14 - 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

SACRED PLANET WITH GULNAZ KHAN is a four-hour series hosted by environmental journalist and TED Climate Editor Gulnaz Khan. Truly cinematic in its approach, the series was filmed in Africa (Mauritania, Senegal and Ethiopia), Japan, Colombia and Peru, and is a deeply personal and often troubling examination of how climate change is impacting some of the most hallowed places on the planet. At the same time, it’s also a powerful account of how faith leaders worldwide are seeking to mitigate the worst consequences of the climate crisis by drawing on indigenous knowledge, practices and beliefs.

SACRED PLANET WITH GULNAZ KHAN Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

EPISODE 1: "The Heart of the World" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Journey to the sacred world of the Arhuaco people, carriers of a vital message for humanity.

Daniel Garate; 1904 Media / PBS Villagers gathered in the Arhuaco community of Yechiki; Kutunsama, Colombia

EPISODE 2: "Stopping The Desert" Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Gulnaz Khan travels across Africa’s Sahel, where desertification threatens entire communities. Muslims and Christians join forces with scientists, refining traditional practices that promise to hold back the Sahara and its shifting sands.

Alex Jouve; 1904 Media / PBS Mohammed Lemine reviewing damaged manuscripts

EPISODE 3: "Saving The World's Forests" Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Venture to Japan with Gulnaz, where global warming is upending centuries-old Shinto and Buddhist traditions. As ancient shrines and temples face rising challenges, they also inspire new paths in reforestation and conservation.

Alex Jouve; 1904 Media / PBS Hioki Doryu, 44th Abbott of the Buddhist Rinnoji Temple in Sendai, Japan

EPISODE 4: "Reclaiming Peru’s Glaciers" Premieres Wednesday, October 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV (ENCORES TBA) - Gulnaz follows the ancient Inca and modern Catholic paths confronting the Andes’ deglaciation. These spiritual traditions unite through engineering, pilgrimages, lawsuits, and prayer to face Peru’s climate crisis.

Andre Dahlman; 1904 Media / PBS Magdalena Machaca Mendieta (far right), an engineer from the community of Quispillaccta, and friends, Puncupata, Peru

