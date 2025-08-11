Give Now
RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Germany's Frankfurt and Nurnberg

Published August 11, 2025 at 10:35 AM PDT
Rick Steves
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves

Watch Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Skyscraper-studded Frankfurt - with so much commerce it's nicknamed "Bankfurt" - has a delightful-to-explore old center.

On this episode, Rick also visits Nürnberg, a capital for both the First Reich (the Holy Roman Empire) and the Third. From its towering castle and playful fountains to its Nazi Documentation Center and maze of underground bomb shelters, Nurnberg is a fascinating study in contrasts.

RICK STEVES' EUROPE

Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening.

