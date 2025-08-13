RICK STEVES EUROPE: Art of Ancient Greece

Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube / Watch Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at 8:30 on KPBS 2

Ancient Greece laid the foundations of Western art. Traveling from its sun-splashed isles to the rugged mainland to bustling Athens, we trace the rise of Greek culture. We marvel at the timeless Acropolis, perfect Parthenon, and Golden Age theaters. And we watch as art evolves from stiff statues to perfectly balanced Venuses to the exuberant Winged Victory, capturing the spirit of the age.

Art of Ancient Greece

