RICK STEVES EUROPE: Art of Ancient Greece

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:32 PM PDT
Rick Steves Europe
Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube / Watch Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at 8:30 on KPBS 2

Ancient Greece laid the foundations of Western art. Traveling from its sun-splashed isles to the rugged mainland to bustling Athens, we trace the rise of Greek culture. We marvel at the timeless Acropolis, perfect Parthenon, and Golden Age theaters. And we watch as art evolves from stiff statues to perfectly balanced Venuses to the exuberant Winged Victory, capturing the spirit of the age.

Art of Ancient Greece

About: Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a small-group tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school. Visit https://www.ricksteves.com/

The Rick Steves Audio Europe™ app organizes Rick's vast library of self-guided walking tours and radio interviews into geographic playlists covering Europe's top sights, travel tips, and cultural insights.

