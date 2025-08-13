WILD HOPE: Fast-Tracking Evolution to Save Coral Reefs

Stream now with the PBS app + YouTube

We’ve been selectively breeding dogs, crops, and livestock for thousands of years — but to select for resilience in threatened wild species is a new arena. In the case of coral polyps, natural selection shows a promising future for corals able to withstand rising temperatures and resist coral bleaching. So can researchers kick this natural process into high gear fast enough to save coral reefs?

Fast-Tracking Evolution to Save Coral Reefs | Wild Hope Explains

About The Series: At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, WILD HOPE is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

NATURE: Series Trailer | WILD HOPE

Presented by PBS NATURE / HHMI Tangled Bank Studios