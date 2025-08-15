Give Now
Rick Steves Poland

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 10, 2025 at 3:12 PM PDT
This one-hour "best of Poland" special begins in Kraków, with a stunning square, historic castle, and nearby, communist-era Nowa Huta and Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp memorial. Then we head to bustling Warsaw for skyscrapers and Chopin, sample gingerbread in Toruń, and ogle red-brick Malbork Castle. We finish in Gdańsk with handsome Hanseatic townhouses and stirring Solidarity history.

Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube / Watch Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Explore more of Poland

About The Series: Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. In 1976, he started his business, Rick Steves' Europe, headquartered in Edmonds, Washington, near Seattle. There he produces a best-selling guidebook series, a popular public television show, a weekly public radio show, a syndicated travel column, and free travel information available through his travel center and ricksteves.com. Rick Steves' Europe also runs a successful small-group tour program taking 30,000 travelers to Europe annually.

The Rick Steves Audio Europe™ app organizes Rick's vast library of self-guided walking tours and radio interviews into geographic playlists covering Europe's top sights, travel tips, and cultural insights.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
